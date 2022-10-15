Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $502,242.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

