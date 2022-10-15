Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNRG opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

