Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at $595,256.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.