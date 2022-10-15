Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

AVGO traded down $10.87 on Friday, reaching $427.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,060. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day moving average is $531.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

