Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.78 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.