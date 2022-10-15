Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

