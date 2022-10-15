Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.51

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.AGet Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$51.51 and last traded at C$51.74, with a volume of 246265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Janice Rose Fukakusa purchased 8,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at C$1,441,089.80.

About Brookfield Asset Management



Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Stories

