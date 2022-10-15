Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.51

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$51.51 and last traded at C$51.74, with a volume of 246265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Janice Rose Fukakusa purchased 8,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at C$1,441,089.80.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.