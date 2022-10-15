Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

