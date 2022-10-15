Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $18.42 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

