Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 25,378 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $42,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $9.02 on Friday, hitting $218.51. 1,401,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,035. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

