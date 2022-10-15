Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 34,337 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Salesforce worth $98,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRM traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 263.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,598,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,598,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,296. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

