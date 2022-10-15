Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 439.9% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 33,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,065. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.