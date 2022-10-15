Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,841. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

