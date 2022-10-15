Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

