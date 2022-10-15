Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. 23,559,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,382,358. The company has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.