Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 219,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,711,977 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 177.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.