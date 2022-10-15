Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.81.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$48.42 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,671,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,671,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,652.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

