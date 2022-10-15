Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 259,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,406. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

