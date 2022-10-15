Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.36

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.51 billion and approximately $348.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.86 or 0.06687317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00081027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,026,102,955 coins and its circulating supply is 34,284,333,038 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

