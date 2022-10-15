CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $879.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.05. CareDx has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CareDx by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 831,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,216 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

