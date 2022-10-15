CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Up 11.9%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHHHF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CareRx from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CareRx Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Further Reading

