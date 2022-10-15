Carrier Global Co. (CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 21st

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 943,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,154 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

