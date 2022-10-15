Carrier Global Co. (CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 21st

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
Carrier Global Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 943,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,154 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
