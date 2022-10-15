Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.91 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Casper has a market cap of $409.99 million and $26.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,218,173,197 coins and its circulating supply is 10,425,066,485 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,216,421,625 with 10,423,438,746 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03569513 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $9,790,148.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

