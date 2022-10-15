Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

