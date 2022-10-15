Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

