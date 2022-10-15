Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMBNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 70.00. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of 70.00 and a 1 year high of 70.00.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

