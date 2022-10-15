CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 73,166 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 232,287 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 443,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

