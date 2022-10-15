Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Featured Stories

