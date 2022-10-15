Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $549.44.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.31. 1,744,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,415. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $739.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

