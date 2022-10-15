China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Up 82.5% in September

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Green Agriculture in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

CGA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

