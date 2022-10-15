China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.2 days.

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

