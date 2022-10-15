China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.2 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pacific Insurance (Group) (CHPXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.