China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 124,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,964. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.