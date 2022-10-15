Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.19. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.