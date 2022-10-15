Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.19. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

