Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.75 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

