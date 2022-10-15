Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.09.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
