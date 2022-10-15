Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.