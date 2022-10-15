Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $433.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $390.00 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 90.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

