Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$102.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$108.57.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$64.76 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$62.35 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.04.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2056593 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at C$5,476,979.90. In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,476,979.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,759 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.