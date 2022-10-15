Comparing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Permian Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.79 $4.66 billion $9.75 12.37 Permian Resources $1.03 billion 2.44 $138.18 million $1.28 6.88

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EOG Resources and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 3 17 1 2.90 Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $146.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.71% 32.03% 18.54% Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Permian Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

