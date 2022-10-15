Compound (COMP) Price Tops $55.09

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $55.09 or 0.00287220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $400.34 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00135759 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026695 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.55246445 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $25,038,366.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.