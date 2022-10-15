Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

