Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $256,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,462,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 151.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 184,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.33. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

