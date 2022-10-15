Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

