Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

