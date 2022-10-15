Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

