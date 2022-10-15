CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. 364,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,622. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

