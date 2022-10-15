Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $221.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 716.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

