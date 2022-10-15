Constellation Price Reaches $0.0752 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $174.48 million and $341,303.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.27392719 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010699 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
