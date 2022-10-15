ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $98.88 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.81 or 0.27430641 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010713 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
