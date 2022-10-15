Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 15,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,978. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

