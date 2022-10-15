Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Coronado Global Resources Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

