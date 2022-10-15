CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
