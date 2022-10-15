CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

